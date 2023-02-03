Today
Cheyenne Creativity Center Open House and Reception
5-8 p.m. Free. Arts Cheyenne's new Creativity Center will be the featured venue for the February Artwalk. Learn all about the center, see an exhibition of many local artists and enjoy food to the sound of local music. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Blue Door Arts' First Friday ArtWalk
5-8 p.m. Free. The gallery will be showing the work of three jewelry artists – Dave Rowswell, Sandy Bordson and Lizz White. Friday night music by Bill Bailey and Nancy McKenzie. The show continues on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Tomorrow
Wake Up to Heart Health
9 a.m.-1 p.m. $25. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the CRMC Foundation are hosting the 14th annual Wake Up to Heart Health event. The focus is to “Eat Well. Move More. Live Longer.” Keynote speaker is CRMC cardiologist Dr. Vipul Madhwani. A continental breakfast, heart-healthy lunch and a shopping bag with giveaways are included. Blue Community Events Center, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. Register by calling 307-633-7667 or visiting cheyenneregional.org/wakeup.
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
10 a.m-2 p.m. We may have some long, cold winters, but we also know how to make the best out of it. Join the State Museum to learn how people across the state work to keep winter fun and safe for everyone in Wyoming, and get inspired about how you and your family can enjoy the unique winter activities nature offers. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Black Excellence Project
Noon-3 p.m. Free. In celebration of Black History Month, come and see a photographic art exhibit featuring more than 35 Black-owned businesses/entrepreneurs of Cheyenne. Featuring musicians, event planners, hairstylists, chefs and more. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Ongoing
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
Through Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books
Through Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. On pages removed from antique books, artist Jennie Kiessling combines practicing abstract art with the story of her Italian ancestors through the words of her family. Her work encourages viewers to consider their own family’s stories and words. Visit Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in downtown Cheyenne to view the companion exhibit, Abstractions/Ancestors/Paintings. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458