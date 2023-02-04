Today
Wake Up to Heart Health
9 a.m.-1 p.m. $25. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the CRMC Foundation are hosting the 14th annual Wake Up to Heart Health event. The focus is to “Eat Well. Move More. Live Longer.” Keynote speaker is CRMC cardiologist Dr. Vipul Madhwani. A continental breakfast, heart-healthy lunch and a shopping bag with giveaways are included. Blue Community Events Center, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. Register by calling 307-633-7667 or visiting cheyenneregional.org/wakeup.
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
10 a.m-2 p.m. We may have some long, cold winters, but we also know how to make the best out of it. Join the State Museum to learn how people across the state work to keep winter fun and safe for everyone in Wyoming, and get inspired about how you and your family can enjoy the unique winter activities nature offers. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Black Excellence Project
Noon-3 p.m. Free. In celebration of Black History Month, come and see a photographic art exhibit featuring more than 35 Black-owned businesses/entrepreneurs of Cheyenne. Featuring musicians, event planners, hairstylists, chefs and more. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tomorrow
Basil Vendryes and William David
2:30 p.m. Working on their third CD, Vendryes and David combine their virtuosity on viola and piano to delight audiences across Colorado and into Wyoming. This concert will be based on music by American composers. Both Basil and William are professional musicians in Denver. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Monday
South Triad Elementary Dodgeball Tournament
7 p.m. A community dodgeball tournament at South High School gymnasium. There will also be a silent auction, food trucks and an elective fair. Cheyenne South High School, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-771-2410
Tuesday
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Educational Series: Effective Communication Strategies
11 a.m.-1 p.m. This program teaches caregivers to decode verbal and behavioral communication by someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Participants will leave with strategies for meaningful connection with people in early, middle and late stage dementia. Attendees can participate in person or via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/AlzLaramieCounty to register and receive Zoom information. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Artists Study: Basquiat and Ringgold
4-5 p.m. Grades K-6. In celebration of Black History Month, join us as we explore the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Faith Ringgold through books, art appreciation and art projects. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Art & Photography Exhibit
Through Feb. 5, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the second floor of the library to enjoy the incredible creativity of Boys & Girls Club members! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books
Through Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. On pages removed from antique books, artist Jennie Kiessling combines practicing abstract art with the story of her Italian ancestors through the words of her family. Her work encourages viewers to consider their own family’s stories and words. Visit Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in downtown Cheyenne to view the companion exhibit, Abstractions/Ancestors/Paintings. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458