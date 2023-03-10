Today
Positive Aging: 'Michael Collins'
1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for the historical biopic (R, 1996) about Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins. Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, and Julia Roberts portray the real-life heroes who helped to set the stage for the creation of the Irish Free State. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided as we learn a bit of history together. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Lunch and Learn
Noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Michael Roll for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Tomorrow
39th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
8 a.m.-6 p.m. A massive book sale that operates out of multiple storefronts in the mall. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcovers for $2, with some rare books being specially priced. On this second weekend, books are $10 a box. Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-631-6039
VFW Craft Show and Flea Market
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Saint Patrick's Day Bunco Party
Noon. $20. An afternoon of bunco, with all proceeds going to local charities. A lunch will also be served. RSVP by March 8 by emailing Sue Anderson at freekace1@yahoo.com. Masonic Temple, 1820 Capitol Ave.
Local Music Showcase – Rap/Hip Hop Night
7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne's new series to feature local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CSO presents "Bohemian Rhapsodies"
7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Be transported to the Austro-Hungarian countryside with "Bohemian Rhapsodies," featuring works by Humperdinck and Dvorák. Pianist Michael Roll will be featured on Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Sponsored by Riverstone Bank and Lamar Advertising Company. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of "Manna," which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458