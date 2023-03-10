Today
39th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
8 a.m.-6 p.m. A massive book sale that operates out of multiple storefronts in the mall. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcovers for $2, with some rare books being specially priced. On this second weekend, books are $10 a box. Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-631-6039
VFW Craft Show and Flea Market
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Saint Patrick's Day Bunco Party
Noon. $20. An afternoon of bunco, with all proceeds going to local charities. A lunch will also be served. RSVP by March 8 by emailing Sue Anderson at freekace1@yahoo.com. Masonic Temple, 1820 Capitol Ave.
Local Music Showcase – Rap/Hip Hop Night
7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne's new series to feature local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CSO presents "Bohemian Rhapsodies"
7:30 p.m. $10-$50. Be transported to the Austro-Hungarian countryside with "Bohemian Rhapsodies," featuring works by Humperdinck and Dvorák. Pianist Michael Roll will be featured on Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Sponsored by Riverstone Bank and Lamar Advertising Company. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Tomorrow
39th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
9 a.m.-1 p.m. A massive book sale that operates out of multiple storefronts in the mall. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcovers for $2, with some rare books being specially priced. On this second weekend, books are $10 a box. Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-631-6039
Drew Lynch @ The Lincoln
March 12, 6 p.m. Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of "America’s Got Talent," where he finished in second place. Since, Drew has appeared on IFC’s Maron and CONAN, and amassed more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Monday
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
March 13, 11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. Please call 307-632-2814 by March 10. This month's luncheon is a Fabulous Spring Fashion Show for men and women. Beautiful new spring fashions will be modeled. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Tuesday
Cheyenne Women's Connection meeting
March 14, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. Shelly Donahue, from Eaton, Colorado talking about “How’s Your Love Life?” Shelly travels the country giving Parents and Grandparents the tools for raising the bar of sexual self-control for our teens in this “Anything Goes” culture. Come to this special venue for the fun, food and bring friends. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-634-0930 before March 8.
Polymer Clay Workshop
6-7:30 p.m. Ella Rachella from Sun & Stone Collective will guide a class through the ins and outs of Polymer Clay. You may be familiar with Sun & Stone from Edgefest, the Cheyenne Arts Celebration or any number of farmers markets, where she is constantly selling out her inventory. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of "Manna," which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458