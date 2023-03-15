7 p.m. $10. Abysmal Womb, Viogression and Funeral of God join forces for a in house show in Cheyenne. Abysmal Womb will make their long-awaited local debut, featuring members of Dystopioid, Plaguehammer, Xenomorph, 666 pack and others. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tomorrow
Thursday Art Chat
1:30-2:30 p.m. Artists can get together to discuss projects, constructive critiques, tips and inspirations. Light refreshments provided, open to all artists. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of “Manna,” which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC Student Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from Laramie County Community College students. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1601 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
LCSD1 High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
