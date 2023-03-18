Today
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
Leave from Lions Park at 8 a.m. The public is welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members for a free birding field trip to the Torrington/Lingle area to look for rarely seen cardinals and other birds at the Rawhide and Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Areas. Bring water, lunch and winter outdoor clothing. Registration is free, but please sign up with Grant Frost, 307-343-2024.
Seed Library Opening Day
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Choose from a wide variety of flowers, herbs and vegetables, all suitable for beginning gardeners in our climate. Seeds are free, and no library card is needed. Each person is limited to 12 packets of seeds. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Beginner Vegetable Gardening
11 a.m.-noon. Join horticulturist Isaiah Smith as he goes through the basics of starting a vegetable garden in Cheyenne. New to town or new to gardening? Stop in and pick up some tips and tricks to get started to growing and eating your own produce. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Fierce Female Brunch
Noon. A women's event in celebration of International Women's Day. The Louise Event Center, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Cheyenne Artist Guild Art Class
1-4 p.m. Donna Snesko will host a class on the six basic tangles and eight steps of the Zentangle method. Zentangle is considered "yoga for the mind." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
2 p.m. $15. Special performance of "The Outgoing Tide" for regional adjudication. This show is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region's representative to the American Association of Community Theatre's national competition. Due to subject matter, parental discretion is advised. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present "Accomplice"
7:30 p.m. The award winning "Accomplice" has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it "a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Chamber Singers Concert
7:30 p.m. Capitol Chorale presents "The Fire Within." The concert features the work of three American composers, as well as a percussion ensemble. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-433-1141
Backtrack Vocals
7:30 p.m. A five-person, multi-genre acapella group based in New York City, Backtrack Vocals takes the stage around the USA at performing arts centers, corporate events, music festivals, schools and more. These musicians – Mallory Moser, Melissa Jordano, Mike Hinkle, Jojo Otseidu and Craig Simonetti – each bring their own unique sound and personality to the group. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Tomorrow
All-City Children's Chorus concert
1:30 p.m. A joint concert with the Cheyenne All-City Children's Chorus and the Casper Children's Chorale. LCSD1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. maryann.fritz@laramie1.org
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present "Accomplice"
2 p.m. The award winning "Accomplice" has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it "a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
CLTP presents "The Outgoing Tide"
7:30 p.m. $15. Special performance of "The Outgoing Tide" for regional adjudication. This show is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region's representative to the American Association of Community Theatre's national competition. Due to subject matter, parental discretion is advised. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Tuesday
Polymer Clay Workshop
6-7:30 p.m. Ella Rachella from Sun & Stone Collective will guide a class through the ins and outs of Polymer Clay. You may be familiar with Sun & Stone from Edgefest, the Cheyenne Arts Celebration, or any number of farmers markets where she is constantly selling out her inventory. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th Street. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Cheyenne Audubon Program
7 p.m. Rustin Rawlings will present the “High Plains Arboretum Bluebird Nest Box Project." Rawlings received permission from the arboretum to put up mountain bluebird nest boxes this winter and received a grant from Cheyenne Audubon for materials to build them. He’s looking for volunteers to monitor them during the breeding season. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of "Manna," which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC Student Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from Laramie County Community College students. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1601 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
LCSD1 High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290