Today
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Positive Aging: "Respect"
1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for the movie "Respect" (PG-13, 2021). The captivating life and career journey of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, is depicted through the talented acting of Jennifer Hudson and directed by Liesl Tommy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos
7:30 p.m. $20. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tomorrow
Apollo Suns and Float Like a Buffalo @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. A night of psych/funk fusion. Apollo Suns have created a refreshing and innovative sound and live performance combining instrumental, jazz, rock and psychedelic music. Float Like a Buffalo is a horn-driven, ska-funk-reggae-rock band. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Finding Your Irish Ancestors
4-5:30 p.m. The library will explore the complicated history of Ireland, and the print and internet resources that will enable you to find out more about your Irish ancestors. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of "Manna," which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC Student Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from Laramie County Community College students. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1601 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
LCSD1 High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290