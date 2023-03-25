Today
Apollo Suns and Float Like a Buffalo @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. A night of psych/funk fusion. Apollo Suns have created a refreshing and innovative sound and live performance combining instrumental, jazz, rock and psychedelic music. Float Like a Buffalo is a horn-driven, ska-funk-reggae-rock band. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Finding Your Irish Ancestors
4-5:30 p.m. The library will explore the complicated history of Ireland, and the print and internet resources that will enable you to find out more about your Irish ancestors. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Monday
Family Escape Room
10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mad scientist Dr. Storm’s weather machine has gone wacky! See if you can fix the seasons and escape the room. Morning escape room slots from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. are for children in grades K–2 and their families. Afternoon time slots from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. are for children in grades 3-6 and their families. Families are welcome to sign up for whichever time slot makes sense for their children’s ages. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of "Manna," which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC Student Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from Laramie County Community College students. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1601 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
LCSD1 High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290