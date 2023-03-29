4:30-5:30 p.m. Free for veterans and their families. Dinner will be salisbury steak, ranch potatoes, creamed corn and banana pudding. If you don’t like what’s served, a side menu can be ordered. Primrose Retirement of Cheyenne, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-153
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tomorrow
Giant Board Games
2-5 p.m. Visit the library to play some games ... giant style! They’ll have games like Candy Land, Tsuro and more. Play an old favorite or learn something new — either way, it will make for a giant day of fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
GROUNDED, part 1
6 p.m. An event featuring the artwork, poetry and traditions of Native American artists. Includes an art show, drum circle and dancers. The exhibit will be available through May 20. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Ongoing
LCCC Student Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from Laramie County Community College students. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1601 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
LCSD1 High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.