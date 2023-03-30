Today
Giant Board Games
2-5 p.m. Visit the library to play some games ... giant style! They’ll have games like Candy Land, Tsuro and more. Play an old favorite or learn something new — either way, it will make for a giant day of fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
GROUNDED, part 1
6 p.m. An event featuring the artwork, poetry and traditions of Native American artists. Includes an art show, drum circle and dancers. The exhibit will be available through May 20. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Tomorrow
GROUNDED, part 2
9 a.m. Bishop Chandler will bless a new statue of Chief Washakie at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. The morning will feature a breakfast, comments from the bishop and other community members as well as sculptor Guadalupe Barajas. Corner of 19th Street and Capitol Avenue, downtown Cheyenne. 307-634-7709
House Party @ the Civic Center
7 p.m. Free. All ages. This event is an opportunity to check out the new L-Acoustics audio system recently purchased for city-hosted event. The audio system is state-of-the-art and supports some of the biggest music festivals and concerts in the country. As of now, the city of Cheyenne is one in six in the country to own this system. The event will feature special guest DJ Channell. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present “Accomplice”
7:30 p.m. The award winning “Accomplice” has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it “a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
LCCC Student Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from Laramie County Community College students. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1601 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
LCSD1 High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290