Today
GROUNDED, part 2
9 a.m. Bishop Chandler will bless a new statue of Chief Washakie at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The morning will feature a breakfast, comments from the bishop and other community members as well as sculptor Guadalupe Barajas. Corner of 19th Street and Capitol Avenue, downtown Cheyenne. 307-634-7709
House Party @ the Civic Center
7 p.m. Free. All ages. This event is an opportunity to check out the new L-Acoustics audio system recently purchased for city-hosted event. The audio system is state-of-the-art and supports some of the biggest music festivals and concerts in the country. As of now, the city of Cheyenne is one in six in the country to own this system. The event will feature special guest DJ Channell. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present "Accomplice"
7:30 p.m. The award-winning "Accomplice" has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it "a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
10 a.m-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Earth Extravaganza." Learn about the amazing plants, animals and resources all around us, and find ways to help solve the environmental problems we need to tackle. Then, be sure to put your new knowledge to use on April 22, when the whole world unites to celebrate Earth Day. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Artists Guild Show
Through April 31, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. The Pastel Show; pastel colors represent neutrality; they are peaceful and soft. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Ongoing
LCCC Student Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from Laramie County Community College students. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1601 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
LCSD1 High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290