Today
39th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
8 a.m.-6 p.m. A massive book sale that operates out of multiple storefronts in the mall. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcovers for $2, with some rare books being specially priced. Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-631-6039
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m. A free recurring event for parents and kids. This month’s theme is “Women Making History.” Kick off Women’s History Month with the Wyoming State Museum as they celebrate the women who helped shape the present and the women who will shape the future. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Terrarium Workshop
10 a.m.-12 p.m. $50. Learn to create a small plant community in a 2-gallon glass jar in this workshop led by Director Scott Aker. All materials are included, along with notes that will help you keep your garden under glass looking great for a long time. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
4 p.m. Free. The third performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Water.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
CLTP presents “Anne of Green Gables”
7:30 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery’s enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
The Black Jacket Symphony: Fleetwood Mac @ Civic Center
8 p.m. With a live concert experience unlike any other, The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album “Rumours” live in its entirety. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. Guitar virtuoso Ottmar Liebert’s global success can be attributed to a myriad of things — his creative vision, his determination and a strong sense of melody. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
39th annual Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
9 a.m.-4 p.m. A massive book sale that operates out of multiple storefronts in the mall. Paperbacks are sold for $1 and hardcovers for $2, with some rare books being specially priced. Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. 307-631-6039
CLTP presents “Anne of Green Gables”
2 p.m. This new dramatization captures the charm and excitement of L.M. Montgomery’s enduring classic about an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, from her first encounter with her austere guardian to her thrilling graduation from Queen’s Academy. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of “Manna,” which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458