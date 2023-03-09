6-8 p.m. Gain a better understanding of our community as a panel of Cheyenne airmen share their experiences at F.E. Warren and other military bases. Get to know our panelists as they discuss their struggles and their hopes for the future. Questions will be encouraged. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
Positive Aging: ‘Michael Collins’
1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for the historical biopic (R, 1996) about Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins. Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, and Julia Roberts portray the real-life heroes who helped to set the stage for the creation of the Irish Free State. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided as we learn a bit of history together. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Lunch and Learn
Noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Michael Roll for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Ongoing
Manna: Artwork by Sue Sommers
Through March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Thursday-Saturday. Sue Sommers, a Pinedale artist, brings us a layered project around the idea of “Manna,” which includes four separate streams of related work. Sue is a multi-faceted artist who brings her talents to a variety of media; here she uses woodblock printmaking, painting, collage, and soft sculptures. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
LCCC High School Art Show
Through March 31. A showcase of work from the high school students of Laramie County School District 1. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
