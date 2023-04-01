Today
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
10 a.m-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Earth Extravaganza." Learn about the amazing plants, animals and resources all around us, and find ways to help solve the environmental problems we need to tackle. Then, be sure to put your new knowledge to use on April 22, when the whole world unites to celebrate Earth Day. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present "Accomplice"
7:30 p.m. The award-winning "Accomplice" has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it "a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
Sunday Crawfish Broil
9 a.m.-3 p.m. $15 for one pound. Railspur's first authentic Live Crawfish Boil, featuring A&A Seafood delivering live crawfish straight from New Orleans! This traditional boil will consist of Cajun style crawfish, Andouille sausage, corn on the cob and Yukon gold potatoes. Boiled in beer and cajun spices, then tossed in garlic butter. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
Tuesday
Racial/Ethnic Bias: Reaching for Understanding
6-8 p.m. Explore the challenges and rewards of reaching across racial/ethnic divides for understanding and common ground. We will watch an abridged documentary and short follow-up related to one man’s controversial approach, and his success in changing hearts and minds. Then, there will be facilitated small-group discussions about issues raised by these film clips, designed to improve understanding of issues and perspectives related to racial and ethnic bias. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Artists Guild Show
Through April 31, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. The Pastel Show; pastel colors represent neutrality; they are peaceful and soft. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263