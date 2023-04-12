8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. The four Cheyenne high schools welcome you to the second annual Capital City Art Show. Featuring over 800 pieces of original artwork, this show does a great job and showing off our local students’ unique talent. Storey Gym, 2011 House Ave. 307-222-4091
AARP Cheyenne Community Group Meeting
12:30-2 p.m. Free. Lt. Col. Eric Green will be talking about “WAFB, the Upcoming Missile Upgrade and its impact on Cheyenne.” Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of Lt. Col. Green’s talk. For more information, contact Don Morris at 307-421-5739. Foxcrest Community Center, 4125 Cox Court.
Tomorrow
Fill-A-Bag Sale
Through April 16, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The library will provide the books, the bag and the bargain. Come to the Book Sale Room to fill up one of our bags with books, movies and video games for $5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Library for All
12:30-2 p.m. A program geared specifically toward adults with disabilities. Join the library for crafts, science and LEGO fun. Earth Day is celebrated in April each year, so we’ll be planting seeds from the Seed Library of Laramie County in take-home, biodegradable containers. You will be able to choose from a variety of veggie, flower and herb seeds. Please bring your staff with you. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.