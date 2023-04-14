Today
Fill-A-Bag Sale
10 a.m.-9 p.m. The library will provide the books, the bag and the bargain. Come to the Book Sale Room to fill up one of our bags with books, movies and video games for $5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Lunch and Learn
Noon. Free. Join Maestro William Intriligator and CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer, for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Positive Aging: "The Fountain"
1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of "The Fountain" (PG-13). Three parallel stories chronicle a desperate husband’s search for a cure for his cancer-stricken wife. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
Departing at 6 a.m., returning at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members for a free birding field trip to an area north of Hillsdale to view a sharp-tailed grouse lek. Leave from Pilot truck stop, I-80, Exit 367, 8020 Campstool Road. Registration is free, but please sign up at 307-343-2024.
Community Coffee Class
8-9:30 a.m. Free. The hometown coffee roastery is offering a community class that will provide you with the skills and knowledge to make the perfect cup of coffee in your own kitchen. Register and save your seat. Snowy Elk Coffee Co., 6002 U.S. Highway 30, Unit B. 307-200-9744
Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament
10 a.m.-7 p.m. An event that brings community members together for friendly competition and to support a great cause. All proceeds earned from tournament registration go to Laramie County Grief Support Group to assist families that have lost a loved one. Register your team at laramiecountyevents.com/dodgeball before April 14. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy.
Jurassic Party @ the State Museum
5:30-8:30 p.m. Dinosaurs are taking over the Wyoming State Museum. Join the museum for a 21+ happy hour all about the prehistoric past. Enjoy free beer from Blue Raven Brewery, dino experts, mini field trips, a costume contest and more, all in one fun-filled night. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CSO presents "Postcards from the Isles"
7:30 p.m. This concert features English and Irish composers including Vaughan Williams, Stanford and Elgar’s incredible Enigma Variations. CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer, will also be featured. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290