Today
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
departing at 6 a.m., returning at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members for a free birding field trip to an area north of Hillsdale to view a sharp-tailed grouse lek. Leave from Pilot truck stop, I-80, Exit 367, 8020 Campstool Road. Registration is free, but please sign up at 307-343-2024.
Community Coffee Class
8-9:30 a.m. Free. The hometown coffee roastery is offering a community class that will provide you with the skills and knowledge to make the perfect cup of coffee in your own kitchen. Register and save your seat. Snowy Elk Coffee Co., 6002 U.S. Highway 30, Unit B. 307-200-9744
Fill-A-Bag Sale
10 a.m.-9 p.m. The library will provide the books, the bag and the bargain. Come to the Book Sale Room to fill up one of our bags with books, movies and video games for $5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament
10 a.m.-7 p.m. An event that brings community members together for friendly competition and to support a great cause. All proceeds earned from tournament registration go to Laramie County Grief Support Group to assist families that have lost a loved one. Register your team at laramiecountyevents.com/dodgeball before April 14. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy.
Jurassic Party @ the State Museum
5:30-8:30 p.m. Dinosaurs are taking over the Wyoming State Museum. Join the museum for a 21+ happy hour all about the prehistoric past. Enjoy free beer from Blue Raven Brewery, dino experts, mini field trips, a costume contest and more, all in one fun-filled night. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
CSO presents “Postcards from the Isles”
7:30 p.m. This concert features English and Irish composers including Vaughan Williams, Stanford and Elgar’s incredible Enigma Variations. CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer, will also be featured. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Tomorrow
Ice Cube @ The Lincoln
- 8-11 p.m. SOLD OUT. Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director and producer. After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking songs “Straight Outta Compton” and “Fk Tha Police,” Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one of the most successful careers in music history. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tuesday
Basics of Acrylics class
5:30-8 p.m. $25. This workshop will cover a variety of methods and techniques for using acrylic paint to achieve a wide variety of results. Acrylic is an incredibly diverse paint, especially when paired with special mediums that can improve texture, slow dry time or be thickened for 3D effects. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Cheyenne Audubon presents “The Hungry Bird”
7 p.m. Free. David Leatherman will focus on the food habits of southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado birds. Surprisingly few dietary specifics appear in the literature for many species. As a Colorado State Forest Service entomologist for 32 years and a lifelong birder, Leatherman has long been interested in this topic. He writes a quarterly column, “The Hungry Bird,” in the “Colorado Birds” journal. His photography exhibits of what birds eat have appeared at the University of Colorado Natural History Museum, and soon at the Fort Collins Discovery Museum. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. cheyenneaudubon@gmail.com
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290