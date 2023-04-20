8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs, and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Gaming Convention
Through Sunday, various times. A popular annual event celebrating all things gaming, from video games and role-playing games to classic board games and traditional arcade games. A portion of the funds raised go to the Wyoming Gaming Library, a nonprofit with the goal of providing games to underprivileged youth. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-638-4466
Montessori Masquerade
6 p.m. $50. The Montessori School of Cheyenne is bringing back its annual in-person silent auction after a three-year hiatus. With the funds raised from the last in-person silent auction, they were able to add to our natural playground for our students to enjoy, complete with slides, stepping stumps, sandboxes and more. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ongoing
Art Revival Auction
Through April 20. Do you have artwork that doesn’t suit your taste, touch your heart or work in your living space anymore? Perhaps you inherited some artwork that you don’t want to keep. Donate it to the Art Revival Auction. Proceeds from the sale of donated artwork will be given to arts education programming by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players and Arts Cheyenne. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.