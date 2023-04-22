Through Sunday, various times. A popular annual event celebrating all things gaming, from video games and role-playing games to classic board games and traditional arcade games. A portion of the funds raised go to the Wyoming Gaming Library, a nonprofit with the goal of providing games to underprivileged youth. Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-638-4466
Earth Day Extravaganza
Noon-4 p.m. Free. Join Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Rooted in Cheyenne and more as they celebrate Earth Day. A public plant swap will run from 1-3 p.m., and a Plantiness Workshop ($50 per adult) will run from 4-6:30 p.m. There will also be games, prizes and giveaways. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com
Water Talk with Laramie County Conservation District
3:30-4:30 p.m. Gain a better understanding of the big picture of water in our county for Earth Day. Join water specialist Jeff Geyer as he discusses water conservation and water supply and demand in Cheyenne. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Local Music Showcase — Rock Band Night
7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series to feature local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Silent Movies at the Atlas
7 p.m. $12. A special weekend screening of four Laurel & Hardy films, hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
SWCS presents How Sweet It Is
7:30 p.m. $20. A tribute to James Taylor by the band How Sweet It Is. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Tomorrow
Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering
2-5 p.m. Regional poets will gather to honor the legacy of Alan Kirkbride with work highlighting a variety of poetry styles. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through Sunday, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
