4:30-5:30 p.m. Free to veterans. All veterans and their spouses are welcome to come to the dinner. Primrose Retirement Community, 1530 Dorothy Lane. Please RSVP to Christine at 308-634-1530
Open Mic Night @ Blue Raven
7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early sign-up required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tomorrow
In Concert with Classical Guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre
6:30-8:15 p.m. Enjoy a night of music with French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, who has earned several major awards, including first prize at Guitar Foundation of America – classical guitar’s most prestigious competition. He is also praised for his musical sensitivity and freshness. Presented with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
"You Have No Idea" Screening
7 p.m. $10. As part of Autism Awareness Month, the filmmakers behind "You Have No Idea" are touring the film to several places across the United States. As a partnership with The Arc of Laramie County, please join us for the film and Q&A after the screening to discuss what we learned along the way. Capitol Cinema 16, 3410 Concord Road. 307-638-7469
