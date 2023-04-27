In Concert with Classical Guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre
6:30-8:15 p.m. Enjoy a night of music with French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, who has earned several major awards, including first prize at Guitar Foundation of America — classical guitar’s most prestigious competition. He is also praised for his musical sensitivity and freshness. Presented with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”You Have No Idea” Screening
7 p.m. $10. As part of Autism Awareness Month, the filmmakers behind “You Have No Idea” are touring the film to several places across the United States. As a partnership with The Arc of Laramie County, please join us for the film and Q&A after the screening to discuss what we learned along the way. Capitol Cinema 16, 3410 Concord Road. 307-638-7469
Tomorrow
Positive Aging: “The Age of Adeline”
1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of “The Age of Adeline” (PG-13). An ageless young woman relinquishes her solitary lifestyle and secrets for the love of a philanthropist. Starring Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman and Harrison Ford. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Exploring Inter-Tribal Faith
7-8 p.m. Led by Rev. Calvin Hill, this event will explore what can one learn from the Tribes of Israel for today’s Native American context. Cheyenne Airport, 4020 Airport Parkway. 307-634-7472
