9 a.m.-noon; 1-4 p.m. The goal of this event is for participants to experience how others feel and are seen by dominant societal norms, then to identify steps to foster healthier attitudes and practices with people of cultures different from our own. Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive. 307-634-7472
Bullet Journal Workshop
2-4 p.m. Free. Join artist Sara Rusk as she walks us through the art of bullet journaling. Bullet Journaling, fondly known as “bujo,” is a thoughtful way to plan out, keep track or otherwise mark a period of time in your life. You can use it to create a fun calendar, start a new habit, make a list of things you want (or need) to get done, or just keep a more illustrated journal! Sara will help you set up your bullet journal to be ready for all that May has to offer. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-220-4091
Fur Ball presents Phantom of the Pawpera
5 p.m. The Fur Ball is Cheyenne’s premiere pet-friendly gala, which raises money in support of the animals and programs at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Don your best attire and join us for a fun evening of adoptable pets, heartwarming stories, exciting auction items and more. Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-278-6195
Rush Archives @ Outlaw Saloon
8 p.m. $10 advance, $15 at door. A renowned Rush cover band will perform. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
Monday
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
