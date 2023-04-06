6 p.m. The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time. Hear Smart’s story and how writing about and sharing these parts of her life has been a major part of her advocacy work on behalf of abducted children. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Tomorrow
First Friday Future Gazing
5-6:30 p.m. Plants and Tarot Readings by the incredible Maren. Recurring every first Friday of the month. Sunshine Plant Company, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
”The Past, the Present, and the Favorite” Exhibition Opening
5-8 p.m. Free. Artists in this exhibition have chosen work representing a narrative or story from their own lives; a piece that the artist considers to be their favorite artwork; and a piece of the artist’s personal choosing. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Third Eye Blind @ the Civic Center
8 p.m. Going strong for more than two decades, Third Eye Blind has broken its own attendance records with 2019’s Summer Gods tour — the biggest tour in the band’s history. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A8.