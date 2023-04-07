Today
First Friday Future Gazing
5-6:30 p.m. Plants & Tarot Readings by the incredible Maren. Recurring every first Friday of the month. Sunshine Plant Company, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
”The Past, the Present, and the Favorite” Exhibition Opening
5-8 p.m. Free. Artists in this exhibition have chosen work representing a narrative or story from their own lives; a piece that the artist considers to be their favorite artwork; and a piece of the artist’s personal choosing. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Third Eye Blind @ the Civic Center
8 p.m. Going strong for more than two decades, Third Eye Blind has broken its own attendance records with 2019’s Summer Gods tour — the biggest tour in the band’s history. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Tomorrow
VFW Craft Show and Flea Market
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Experience Holi: The Festival of Colors
1-1:30 p.m. Free. Celebrate the coming of spring with the Festival Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors. Come learn about Holi, stories, games and, of course, colors. Paul Smith Children’s Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Fairy Garden Workshop
3-4:30 p.m. $40. BYOB. Fairy gardens are back. Get ready to create something magical as Sunshine Plant Co. guides you through planting your very own mini garden worthy of the fairies. All of your materials and decorations will be provided, but feel free to bring your own decorations to add if you want. This is an all ages event. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290