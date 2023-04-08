Today
VFW Craft Show and Flea Market
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Experience Holi: The Festival of Colors
1-1:30 p.m. Free. Celebrate the coming of spring with the Festival Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors. Come learn about Holi, stories, games and, of course, colors. Paul Smith Children’s Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Fairy Garden Workshop
3-4:30 p.m. $40. BYOB. Fairy gardens are back. Get ready to create something magical as Sunshine Plant Co. guides you through planting your very own mini garden worthy of the fairies. All of your materials and decorations will be provided, but feel free to bring your own decorations to add if you want. This is an all ages event. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com
Tomorrow
Easter Buffet @ The Met
10 a.m. $50, $10 deposit. An Easter buffet featuring salmon, salads, ham, crab, shrimp, prime rib and more. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Poetry Open Mic
1-3 p.m. A free open mic where each poet gets five minutes to read. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Tuesday
Capital City Art Show
April 11-14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; April 15, 8 a.m.-noon. Free. The four Cheyenne high schools welcome you to the second annual Capital City Art Show. Featuring over 800 pieces of original artwork, this show does a great job and showing off our local students’ unique talent. Storey Gym, 2011 House Ave. 307-222-4091
Cheyenne Women’s Connection Meeting 2023
9:30-11 a.m. $17. Robin Bremner, from Grand Junction, Colorado will give a presentation titled “I Grew Up Under a Lake in the Colorado Rockies.” Robin tells how the removal of the town in Dillon impacted her life with many heart changes. There will also be a special appearance by balloon artist Cecilia Villar. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-214-0874.
Ongoing
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290