4-7 p.m. Bring friends, allies, LGBTQ+ flags, props and outfits to show-out. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty with Artist Talkback
6-8 p.m. Enjoy a screening of the Off-Broadway one-woman show "Tea for Three," starring Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka. Tea for Three offers a behind-the-scenes look at three of America’s First Ladies–Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford–as they navigate the public sphere of First Ladydom. The screening will be followed by a virtual talkback with the actress. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Tomorrow
Sunshine Market
4-7 p.m. Introducing a pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out some amazing local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Open Jam Night
7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents "Cinderella"
7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
