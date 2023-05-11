...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
4-7 p.m. Introducing a pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out some amazing local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Open Jam Night
7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Cinderella”
7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Tomorrow
Positive Aging: ‘McFarland, USA’
1:30-4:30 p.m. Based on a true story, a band of novice runners and an unlikely coach come together to create an enduring legacy. Kevin Costner stars in this inspirational movie about grit and determination in a predominantly Latino community. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
CLTP presents “Cinderella”
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
