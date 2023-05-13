Today
11th Annual Spring Market
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free and open to the public. This market features over 30 plant, craft and bake sale vendors in the school, and 4 different food trucks out front. The plants for sale are indoor and outdoor, as well as plenty of goodies at the bake sale and a silent auction. Gilchrist Elementary School, 1108 WY-210. gilchristptonews@gmail.com
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Beginner Bonsai Class with Cheyenne Bonsai Society
10 a.m.-noon. $55. Members of the Cheyenne Bonsai Society will guide participants in pruning, potting up and caring for their trees. Materials included are the Fukien tea tree, pot and bonsai soil. Please pre-register for the class. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Mommy and Me Painting Class
10:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. $35. Come celebrate being a mom with our acrylic painting class for moms and kiddos. Everything will be provided to complete a 12×12 painting in one hour. Please expect to get messy, so dress accordingly. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Nay & Jays' Mother's Day Picnic
11 a.m.-6 p.m. A special picnic that features family competition and a 3v3 basketball tournament. Holliday Park, 1121 E. Lincolnway. 307-275-0874
Beyond Basics Zentangle Class
1-3 p.m. $30. This class is perfect if you've taken the Intro to Zentangle class. Participants will be using tan tiles, white chalk and a gray Gelly Roll pen. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
The Final Seance
6 p.m. $50. 21+. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives is hosting "The Final Seance," an immersive theatre performance by The Exposure Project. This 75-minute experience will make you part of the show as one of the attendees to try and conjure a spirit from the great beyond. Your journey starts at the newest Victorian Speakeasy at an undisclosed location. From there, you are taken to the private seance room, where you will see if you can touch the other side. MC Wonder's Fantastical Traveling Treasures, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Local Music Showcase — Singer/Songwriter Night
7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents "Cinderella"
7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Tomorrow
Mother's Day Buffet
10 a.m.-2 p.m. $35 for adults, $15 for children. Reserve online. Celebrate Mother's Day with a brunch buffet for the whole family. Private rooms available for an additional fee. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tuesday
Arts, Crafts and Drafts
6-9 p.m. $40 in cash. Local artist James Overstreet will guide the group through an extraterrestrial artistic experience. Freedom's Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. Reserve a spot with Overstreet at jamesoverstreet88@gmail.com.
"Cats" @ the Civic Center
7:30 p.m. The critically acclaimed, Tony award-winning production is coming to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183