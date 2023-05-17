4-7 p.m. Bring friends, allies, LGBTQ+ flags, props and outfits to show-out. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
”Cats” @ the Civic Center
7:30 p.m. The critically acclaimed, Tony award-winning production is coming to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Tomorrow
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
