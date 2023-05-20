Today
Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count
6:30 a.m. Free. Members of Cheyenne Audubon invite anyone interested in birds to join them for the Big Day Bird Count. The count will begin in the parking lot off of South Lions Park Drive between the Children’s Village and the picnic shelter/restroom. Call Grant Frost at 307-343-2024 with questions.
Cheyenne Depot Days
9 a.m.-3 p.m. $35. This multi-day event features access to the Union Pacific Steam Shop, home of Big Boy 4014; the Heritage Collection in the Roundhouse and the offerings of the Cheyenne Depot Museum. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Adopt A Shelter Pet at the Library
10 a.m.-noon. Visit with some adorable, adoptable dogs and cats from Black Dog Animal Rescue, and possibly take one home to join your family. While you are here at the library, you can also donate pet food and supplies, learn more about pet care and fill out adoption papers. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
High Plains Arboretum: Unbarred Tour
1-4 p.m. $25. A tour through the historic greenhouse and lath house. The tour will then move to the Civilian Conservation Corps projects from the 1930s. Tickets include transportation from the greenhouse to the CCC camp by the Cheyenne Trolley. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Bourbons for Beethoven
2 p.m. $70 per person. Join the Symphony Friends at the Cheyenne Country Club as they raise funds in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. This special afternoon includes a guided tasting of four incredible bourbons, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music and games, and culminates with a live viewing of the Preakness Stakes horse race. Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Concert of Tea
3 p.m. $15. A relaxed afternoon of music from both the Junior Symphony and Concert Symphony of the long-running local organization. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Delectable Desert Garden Workshop
5-6:30 p.m. $40. Fill up your plate with good, desert vibes. We will be planting succulents spilling out of our cups and onto our plates. Then we add a heaping portion of decorations to create the desert scene we are all craving. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
CLTP presents “Cinderella”
7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Tomorrow
Cheyenne Depot Days
9 a.m.-3 p.m. $35. This multi-day event features access to the Union Pacific Steam Shop, home of Big Boy 4014; the Heritage Collection in the Roundhouse and the offerings of the Cheyenne Depot Museum. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Crawfish Boil
May 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $16. Railspur’s second crawfish boil of the summer. Featuring traditional Cajun-style crawfish, along with Andouille sausage, corn on the cob and Yukon Gold potatoes, boiled to perfection in beer and Cajun spices and tossed in garlic butter. Drink deals are also available. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
CLTP presents “Cinderella”
2 p.m. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Tuesday
The Classical Glass Corvette Club Celebration
May 23, 5-7 p.m. This club is celebrating its 40th summer by displaying members’ Corvettes. The club was established in 1983 to encourage planned trips, events and social activities for the club members and families. Non-members are also invited to also display their Corvette. Culver's, 2231 East Lincolnway. 307-631-8189
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183