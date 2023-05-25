4-7 p.m. Introducing a pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out some amazing local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Tomorrow
Positive Aging: ‘Mr. Holmes’
1:30-4:30 p.m. Dementia and declining years are working against Sherlock Holmes as he recalls the final case that forced him to retire and retreat to the coast of Dover, England. A young apprentice joins Sherlock’s adventure. Ian McKellen stars. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9.