7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early sign-up required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tomorrow
DIY Lightsaber Workshop
5-6:30 p.m. Grades 3-12. Is the Force strong with you? Prove it by making your own lightsaber as part of the library's "May the 4th" celebration. They will provide the materials you need to create your very own special Jedi blade. Space is limited, so sign up today by visiting lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
"May The 4th Be With You" Trivia Night
6:30 p.m. A Star Wars-themed trivia night, with proceeds from all beer sales going toward the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.