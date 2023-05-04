Today
DIY Lightsaber Workshop
5-6:30 p.m. Grades 3-12. Is the Force strong with you? Prove it by making your own lightsaber as part of the library’s “May the 4th” celebration. They will provide the materials you need to create your very own special Jedi blade. Space is limited, so sign up today by visiting lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
”May The 4th Be With You” Trivia Night
6:30 p.m. A Star Wars-themed trivia night, with proceeds from all beer sales going toward the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tomorrow
Cinco De Mayo
11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. A dinner hosted by the St. Joseph’s Council of Catholic Women. $10 for one plate, which includes two tacos, beans and rice. A single taco is $4. Order by May 3, 6 p.m., by emailing StJoesTacos@outlook.com. Pick-up orders can also be submitted by text or call to 307-634-1338 or at the email address above. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 608 Evans Ave. Call Nancy Hall, 307-634-1338, for more information.
Cheyenne First Friday ArtWalk
5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne ArtWalk is a monthly event that highlights local galleries and studios on the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and see the work of local creatives. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Mystery Bag Fine Art Challenge
5 p.m. A set of artists will compete using mystery materials supplied by a local artist. They will then show their work for the chance to win awards, including a people’s choice award. The art will be sold following the award, with all proceeds going to Arts Cheyenne. Art @ the Hynds, 1602 Capitol Ave. denisem.patton@yahoo.com
Wyoming Willow @ Blue Door Arts
5-8 p.m. Free. Laramie artist Kim Shaver will give a demonstration of how she weaves baskets from locally gathered willow on her parent’s ranch outside Centennial. There will also be an exhibition, sale and live music from Bonomo. Blue Door Arts 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Tacos & Tequila
5:30-10 p.m. $50. An annual fundraiser for the COMEA shelter. Your ticket gets you access to the event, taco buffet, silent auction, live auction and bar. BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road. 307-514-0070
CLTP presents “Cinderella”
7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263