Today
Cinco De Mayo
11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. A dinner hosted by the St. Joseph's Council of Catholic Women. $10 for one plate, which includes two tacos, beans and rice. A single taco is $4. Order by May 3, 6 p.m., by emailing StJoesTacos@outlook.com. Pick-up orders can also be submitted by text or call to 307-634-1338 or at the email address above. St. Joseph's Catholic Church Parish Hall, 608 Evans Ave. Call Nancy Hall, 307-634-1338, for more information.
Cheyenne First Friday ArtWalk
5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne ArtWalk is a monthly event that highlights local galleries and studios on the first Friday of every month. Explore downtown and see the work of local creatives. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Mystery Bag Fine Art Challenge
5 p.m. A set of artists will compete using mystery materials supplied by a local artist. They will then show their work for the chance to win awards, including a people's choice award. The art will be sold following the award, with all proceeds going to Arts Cheyenne. Art @ the Hynds, 1602 Capitol Ave. denisem.patton@yahoo.com
Wyoming Willow @ Blue Door Arts
5-8 p.m. Free. Laramie artist Kim Shaver will give a demonstration of how she weaves baskets from locally gathered willow on her parent's ranch outside Centennial. There will also be an exhibition, sale and live music from Bonomo. Blue Door Arts 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Tacos & Tequila
5:30-10 p.m. $50. An annual fundraiser for the COMEA shelter. Your ticket gets you access to the event, taco buffet, silent auction, live auction and bar. BEAST Foundation, 2900 Sunflower Road. 307-514-0070
CLTP presents "Cinderella"
7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Tomorrow
LCMG Annual Plant Sale
8 a.m.-4 p.m. This year's plant sale includes: tomatoes, veggies, ornamentals (perennials and annuals), roses, natives, a limited number of bare root fruit trees and raspberry shrubs, house plants, high-quality potting soil and more. Master Gardeners will be onsite and available to answer your questions on gardening in Laramie County. The annual plant sale is a fundraising event for the Laramie County Master Gardeners programs. Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. Reach LCMG at 307-633-4383
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Military Appreciation Month is a time to pay tribute to the people who serve in all branches of the U.S. military. The Wyoming State Museum will host members of the National Guard, Air Force and a variety of local military groups to give families an opportunity to learn, play and express their thanks. Check out military vehicles, run a PT course, and learn the history of national symbols like the bald eagle and the star. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
2023 Corgi Derby
2-4 p.m. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Pine Bluffs Distilling are hosting the annual Corgi Derby, featuring the Running of the Corgis. Pine Bluffs Distilling Tasting Room, 115 Bourbon St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3000
Beginner Japanese with Yuki
4-5 p.m. Learn beginner Japanese with Yuki from University of Wyoming’s Japan Outreach Initiative. Learn to speak and write basic phrases in Japanese and hear about Yuki’s experience growing up in Japan. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Cheyenne Chamber Singers Concert
7 p.m. $35. The closing concert of the season, "As If We Never Said Goodbye," features music from stage and screen. Admission includes heaver hor d'oeuveres, wine and beverages. Catered by The Boardroom. Historic Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-1141
CLTP presents "Cinderella"
7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263