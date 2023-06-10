Today
Burns Day 2023
7 a.m.-10 p.m. Burns Day is an outdoor family-friendly event that celebrates community spirit, music and fun. The event is held all throughout downtown Burns, making it the perfect setting for a day out with family and friends. The event features live music from a variety of bands, providing entertainment for everyone. Downtown Burns.
Cats on Mats
9-10 a.m. $30. An hour yoga session with the resident cats, and some time to relax after. Coffee and tea available. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th Street. 307-369-4181
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Pilgrimage
9 a.m. People will gather at the Our Lady of Peace Shrine for a special service and Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be served after Mass. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, I-80 exit 401. 307-631-4606
18th Annual Cheyenne Celtic Festival
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A festival featuring clan's, vendors, entertainment, education, athletic competitions, vendors, food drink and more. Lions Park, 408 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Fourth Annual Cornhole Tournament
10:30 a.m. $75 per team, free for public. A tournament in support of Black Dog Animal Rescue. Features games, raffles, food trucks and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project Dedication
11 a.m.-3 p.m. A celebration of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, including a dedication ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Celebration includes live entertainment, food trucks, guided tours and history presentations. Capitol Avenue, between 21st and 24th streets. Contact Harvey Deselms at 307-214-5709
Pride Cheyenne Pub Crawl 2023
Noon. Join Pride Cheyenne for a pub crawl as locals migrate from one downtown establishment to another. Enjoy a few beverages and food trucks along the way. Crawl begins in Blacktooth Brewing Co. at noon. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Oh, The Places We'll Dance
2 p.m. and 6 p.m. En Avant Dance Studio, in collaboration with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra present “Oh, the Places We’ll Dance.” Cheyenne area students perform a wide variety of dance styles including lyra/aerial hoop, Irish, jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical/contemporary, hip hop, modern, pointe and more. Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
African-American Genealogy Research Basics
4-5:30 p.m. Conducting family history research on your African-American ancestors can be difficult. This class will give you some hints about where to search beyond standard genealogy resources. We will look into census records, Freedman’s Bank Records, military records, newspapers, DNA research and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Adult Night at the Beach
4-11 p.m. The local drink company is pairing with neighboring Blue Raven Brewing for a night of music, food and alcoholic drinks, which Beach Please does not typically offer. Beach Please Drink Company, 200 E. 17th St. 307-426-4764
Local Music Showcase – Metal Band Night
7 p.m. The Lincoln's new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month's installment features local metal bands. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Pink Paradise: A Drag Game Night
7:30 p.m. $15. 18+. A drag game night hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
Dog Days of Summer Concert
5-7 p.m. Free, donations encouraged. A free concert with delicious food and drink to support the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Bring your pups and lawn chairs and enjoy a chill evening while listening to Johnny Velvick perform with his band. Nancy Mockler Dog Park, 800 Southwest Drive. 307-632-6655
Tuesday
Cheyenne Women's Connection Meeting 2023
9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. A brunch that includes speaker Tammy Kensington and Sharon Fields. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Colette Johnson at 307-214-0874
Chillville
10 a.m.-1 p.m. We know that large events at the library can be overwhelming. The library would like to invite children with sensory needs and their families to take advantage of Chillville. This special area will have items such as fidget devices, bubbles, a sound machine and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to ask to use the space, and keep an eye out for Chillville at the library's large events all year long. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
We Drink and We Know Things
6 p.m. An in-house trivia night with a new theme every second Tuesday of the month. This month's theme is Wyoming craft beer. Freedom's Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com