...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
6 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Tomorrow
F.E. Warren Car Show
June 16, noon-4 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 the day of. The Best Father’s Day Bash car show features six categories — classic, truck, off road, sport compact, motorcycle and clunker. Trails’ End Club, enter through Gate 1, 4600 Randall Ave. 307-773-3694
Father’s Day BBQ class
June 16, 1-3 p.m. $35. Join Scott Aker and Isaiah Smith for a very tasteful demonstration of creative uses for herbs in the kitchen and your outdoor grill. You’ll learn how to prepare the herbal seasoning for grilled meats, how to make delicious herbal spreads for crackers and a refreshing herbal beverage. Samples of all recipes and take-home packets of herbs will be available, as well as tips on how to grow them. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Wyoming Brewers Festival
5-10 p.m. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
