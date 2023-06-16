Today
F.E. Warren Car Show
Noon-4 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 the day of. The Best Father's Day Bash car show features six categories – classic, truck, off road, sport compact, motorcycle and clunker. Trails' End Club, enter through Gate 1, 4600 Randall Ave. 307-773-3694
Father's Day BBQ class
1-3 p.m. $35. Join Scott Aker and Isaiah Smith for a very tasteful demonstration of creative uses for herbs in the kitchen and your outdoor grill. You’ll learn how to prepare the herbal seasoning for grilled meats, how to make delicious herbal spreads for crackers and a refreshing herbal beverage. Samples of all recipes and take-home packets of herbs will be available, as well as tips on how to grow them. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Wyoming Brewers Festival
5-10 p.m. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Fridays on the Plaza
5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by rock band The Trujillo Company. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
6 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers is a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
PRIDE Terrarium Workshop
6-7:30 p.m. $40. BYOB. The shop is planting pride and watching love grow with this workshop. Come create your own living terrarium in a half-gallon apothecary jar. There will be lots of tiny plants and decorations to make a drag queen jealous. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. Email sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com to sign up.
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tomorrow
Freedom Day Celebration
8 a.m.-4 p.m. A family friendly Juneteenth celebration featuring games, sports, pickle ball, food vendors and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court. Contact Stephan Latham at 307-256-8724
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Noon. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Civic Season Festival
3-6 p.m. Free. Wyoming State Museum, along with a dozen other local and statewide organizations, will host a summertime celebration of who we are as a nation, how we got here and where we want to go next. Features live music, a live debate, and hear the stories of historic Wyomingites who inspire one young historian to be an active civic participant in our state. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Wyoming Brewers Festival
5-10 p.m. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Slice of History w/Kylie McCormick
7-8:30 p.m. You might know that Wyoming is The Equality State, but do you know the history behind it? This event is a late-night exploration of history with Kylie McCormick, an emerging historian who loves snooping into the past to uncover meaningful stories. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
7:30 p.m. Face Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, that has been captivating audiences for over two decades with its infectious energy, punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com