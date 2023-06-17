Today
Freedom Day Celebration
8 a.m.-4 p.m. A family friendly Juneteenth celebration featuring games, sports, pickle ball, food vendors and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court. Contact Stephan Latham at 307-256-8724
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Noon. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Civic Season Festival
3-6 p.m. Free. Wyoming State Museum, along with a dozen other local and statewide organizations, will host a summertime celebration of who we are as a nation, how we got here and where we want to go next. Features live music, a live debate, and hear the stories of historic Wyomingites who inspire one young historian to be an active civic participant in our state. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Wyoming Brewers Festival
5-10 p.m. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Slice of History w/Kylie McCormick
7-8:30 p.m. You might know that Wyoming is The Equality State, but do you know the history behind it? This event is a late-night exploration of history with Kylie McCormick, an emerging historian who loves snooping into the past to uncover meaningful stories. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
7:30 p.m. Face Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, that has been captivating audiences for over two decades with its infectious energy, punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Monday
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Tuesday
Summer Art Camp: Urban Sketching
5:30-7:30 p.m. $15. Urban sketching is the art of capturing your personal vision of your immediate world and the places you travel to. This will be a walking course, where the workshop will start at the Creativity Center with brief instruction, then participants will head out around downtown Cheyenne to sketch. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Watercolor Painting
6-8 p.m. A watercolor "paint and sip" event hosted by Flydragon Art Studio. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
7 p.m. Free. The concerts are free and last about an hour. Bring the family and chairs to enjoy this outdoor concert presented by talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater, Lions Park, Carey and Eighth Avenue. cheyennecityband@gmail.com.
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com