Today
Angelina's Dream Foundation Cornhole Tournament
8 a.m. Round-robin tournament with an upper and lower division, fundraising for the Angelina's Dream Foundation, which strives to offer a beauty school scholarship in memory of Angelina Harrison. Teams can register by downloading the scoreholio app. Registration fees will be cash only day it tournament. Elks Lodge, 100 E. 17th St. admin@angelinasdreamfoundation.org
Superday 2023
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. It is hosted by the Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities. South Lions Park, Carey Avenue and Eighth Avenue. 307-757-7166
Ali3nation Donation Invasion
noon. Join Wyoming Wave Studios for a rap showcase. All proceeds will go toward Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Tomorrow
How to be a Successful Art Vendor
1-3 p.m. Free. Join local artist Steve Knox (a festival veteran) as he discusses the ins and outs of participating as an artist vendor at art festivals. Knox will lead a discussion on how to successfully apply for calls for vendor shows, how to plan your travel, time and costs, and how to set up a proper artist vendor booth. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Summer Soiree: This Is Wyoming
2 p.m. $50. Join fellow readers, library lovers and bookworms at the for Laramie County Library Foundation’s afternoon event celebrating some of Wyoming’s incredible authors. Craig Blumenshine will moderate the panel of local writers including Dave Freudenthal, Rod Miller and Bob Budd, as they discuss their intriguing books, all of which explore different facets of our great state. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/foundation to reserve your spot. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive.
Giovannie and The Hired Guns @ The Lincoln
8 p.m. One of the most crowd-thrilling bands to burst onto the national scene in recent years, Giovannie and The Hired Guns have pushed the boundaries of rock-'n-roll and country to forge a gritty sound all their own. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.