7-10 p.m. Free. What amazing local talent will be performing in the taproom this time? No early signup required. Bring your instruments! Bring your voice! Bring your comedy or poem of choice! New artists performing all the time, and returning artists often bring new songs to the stage. Hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Ongoing
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
