Today
Fridays on the Plaza
5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rapper Shwayze takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He's joined by DJ Channell. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
5:30-9:30 p.m. Military appreciation night. Mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on hometown cowboys and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Enjoy the West's favorite sport under the open sky with some of Wyoming's finest competitors. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
True Troupe presents "Americana"
6:30 p.m. The traveling theater group will perform a musical trip through American history. Features songs from "Hamilton," "1776" and "American Idiot." LCCC Playhouse, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-278-9117
Movie Night with the Cats
7 p.m. $10. An after-hours showing of Disney's "That Darn Cat." 10 seats available. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
Tomorrow
Boys & Girls Club Basketball Camp
9 a.m.-2 p.m. $20. A basketball camp in partnership with the University of Wyoming men's basketball team. Cheyenne's South High School, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-778-6674
Retirement Celebration Honoring Carey Hartmann
10 a.m.-noon. After 42 incredible years of service, Carey Hartmann is retiring as Laramie County Library System’s county librarian. This is a public reception honoring her storied career and celebrating her long-lasting impact on the organization. Enjoy public comments from community stakeholders, including a reflective speech from Hartmann, live music, light refreshments and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wiley Roots Backyard BBQ
Noon-6 p.m. Wiley Roots Brewing Co. is taking over the taps, with additional live music, food, games and BBQ in this red, white and blue Fourth of July celebration. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
Ongoing
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.