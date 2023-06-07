4-7 p.m. A pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Open Jam Night
7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
