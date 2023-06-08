4-7 p.m. A pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Open Jam Night
7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tomorrow
Celtic Bison Strongman Competition
10 a.m. Free to watch. This strongman competition runs throughout the day until Fridays on the Plaza. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Arboretum Walk
1-2 p.m. $10. Join author Jessica Friis and Director Scott Aker for a tour of the High Plains Arboretum. See some of the wonderful spring-blooming trees on the grounds and the historic greenhouse, head-house and lath house. High Plains Arboretum, 8301 Hildreth Road. 307-637-6458
Positive Aging: ‘The Woman King’
1:30-4:30 p.m. Please join us for a viewing of “The Woman King” (PG-13, 2022) starring Viola Davis. Inspired by historical events in the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries, warrior Nansica fights for her people’s freedom while grappling with her past. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Fridays on the Plaza
5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Hard rock band Saliva takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They’re joined by Crooked Jacks. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
5:30-9:30 p.m. Mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Enjoy the West’s favorite sport under the open sky with some of Wyoming’s finest competitors. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Glow in the Dark Dodgeball
6-7 p.m. The lights are out and the fun is on. Come and play Glow in the Dark Dodgeball at the library. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and clothing you can move around in. Spots are limited, so sign up at lclsonline.org/calendar today. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
To submit an item to the events calendar, email todo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features writer Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135. Full calendar on page A9