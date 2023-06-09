Today
Celtic Bison Strongman Competition
10 a.m. Free to watch. This strongman competition runs throughout the day until Fridays on the Plaza. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Arboretum Walk
1-2 p.m. $10. Join author Jessica Friis and Director Scott Aker for a tour of the High Plains Arboretum. See some of the wonderful spring-blooming trees on the grounds and the historic greenhouse, head-house and lath house. High Plains Arboretum, 8301 Hildreth Road. 307-637-6458
Positive Aging: 'The Woman King'
1:30-4:30 p.m. Please join us for a viewing of "The Woman King" (PG-13, 2022) starring Viola Davis. Inspired by historical events in the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries, warrior Nansica fights for her people's freedom while grappling with her past. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Fridays on the Plaza
5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Hard rock band Saliva takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by Crooked Jacks. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
5:30-9:30 p.m. Mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Enjoy the West's favorite sport under the open sky with some of Wyoming's finest competitors. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Glow in the Dark Dodgeball
6-7 p.m. The lights are out and the fun is on. Come and play Glow in the Dark Dodgeball at the library. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and clothing you can move around in. Spots are limited, so sign up at lclsonline.org/calendar today. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Tomorrow
Burns Day 2023
7 a.m.-10 p.m. Burns Day is an outdoor family-friendly event that celebrates community spirit, music and fun. The event is held all throughout downtown Burns, making it the perfect setting for a day out with family and friends. The event features live music from a variety of bands, providing entertainment for everyone. Downtown Burns.
Cats on Mats
9-10 a.m. $30. An hour yoga session with the resident cats, and some time to relax after. Coffee and tea available. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th Street. 307-369-4181
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Pilgrimage
9 a.m. People will gather at the Our Lady of Peace Shrine for a special service and Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be served after Mass. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, I-80 exit 401. 307-631-4606
18th Annual Cheyenne Celtic Festival
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A festival featuring clan's, vendors, entertainment, education, athletic competitions, vendors, food drink and more. Lions Park, 408 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Fourth Annual Cornhole Tournament
10:30 a.m. $75 per team, free for public. A tournament in support of Black Dog Animal Rescue. Features games, raffles, food trucks and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project Dedication
11 a.m.-3 p.m. A celebration of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, including a dedication ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Celebration includes live entertainment, food trucks, guided tours and history presentations. Capitol Avenue, between 21st and 24th streets. Contact Harvey Deselms at 307-214-5709
Pride Cheyenne Pub Crawl 2023
Noon. Join Pride Cheyenne for a pub crawl as locals migrate from one downtown establishment to another. Enjoy a few beverages and food trucks along the way. Crawl begins in Blacktooth Brewing Co. at noon. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Oh, The Places We'll Dance
2 p.m. and 6 p.m. En Avant Dance Studio, in collaboration with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra present “Oh, the Places We’ll Dance.” Cheyenne area students perform a wide variety of dance styles including lyra/aerial hoop, Irish, jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical/contemporary, hip hop, modern, pointe and more. Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
African-American Genealogy Research Basics
4-5:30 p.m. Conducting family history research on your African-American ancestors can be difficult. This class will give you some hints about where to search beyond standard genealogy resources. We will look into census records, Freedman’s Bank Records, military records, newspapers, DNA research and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Adult Night at the Beach
4-11 p.m. The local drink company is pairing with neighboring Blue Raven Brewing for a night of music, food and alcoholic drinks, which Beach Please does not typically offer. Beach Please Drink Company, 200 E. 17th St. 307-426-4764
Local Music Showcase – Metal Band Night
7 p.m. The Lincoln's new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month's installment features local metal bands. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Pink Paradise: A Drag Game Night
7:30 p.m. $15. 18+. A drag game night hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543