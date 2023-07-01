Today
Boys & Girls Club Basketball Camp
9 a.m.-2 p.m. $20. A basketball camp in partnership with the University of Wyoming men's basketball team. Cheyenne's South High School, 1213 W. Allison Road. 307-778-6674
Retirement Celebration Honoring Carey Hartmann
10 a.m.-noon. After 42 incredible years of service, Carey Hartmann is retiring as Laramie County Library System’s County Librarian. This is a public reception honoring her storied career and celebrating her long-lasting impact on the organization. Enjoy public comments from community stakeholders including a reflective speech from Hartmann, live music, light refreshments, and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wiley Roots Backyard BBQ
Noon-6 p.m. Wiley Roots Brewing Co. is taking over the taps, with additional live music, food, games and BBQ in this red, white and blue 4th of July celebration. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
True Troupe presents "Americana"
6:30 p.m. The traveling theater group will perform a musical trip through American history. Features songs from "Hamilton," "1776" and "American Idiot." LCCC Playhouse, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-278-9117
Tomorrow
USAF Academy Band Performance
2 p.m. Free. The USAF Academy Band will present a free concert titled “The Sounds of Liberty” in honor of Independence Day. The concert will feature patriotic favorites and highlight the contributions of service members, both past and present, as well as include favorites in the genres of jazz, pop, classical and more. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4629 Lions Park Drive.
Tuesday
Fourth of July Party
5-9:30 p.m. Free. A viewing party for the annual Fourth of July fireworks put on by the town of Pine Bluffs. Enjoy cocktails and pizza in the lawn. Pine Bluffs Distilling Tasting Room, 322 North Beech Street. 307-245-3000
Cheyenne Fourth of July Celebration
9:35 p.m. Free. A fireworks show maximized for visibility from locations across the city. Enjoy the show from your own neighborhood or other open, flat areas if you can't walk to Frontier Park. The grandstand is not open to the public. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks. Launched from Carey and Eighth Avenues. 307-778-7200
Ongoing
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.