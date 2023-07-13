Various times. This annual festival is a haven of alternative arts with the 4-Ever West Tattoo Fest, Paint Slingers, live music, Capital City Car and Bike Club Show, Pinup Contest, Tattoo Rodeo and more. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne.
7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
CultureX: The Culture Expo
Positive Aging: “Top Gun: Maverick”
1:30-4:30 p.m. Thirty years have passed since Maverick lost his flight partner, Goose. Maverick must now face some of the most gut-wrenching aspects of his personal and professional life as he aims to stay in the pilot’s seat for the United States Navy. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
