Today
CultureX: The Culture Expo
Various times. This annual festival is a haven of alternative arts with the 4-Ever West Tattoo Fest, Paint Slingers, live music, Capital City Car and Bike Club Show, Pinup Contest, Tattoo Rodeo and more. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne.
Positive Aging: "Top Gun: Maverick"
1:30-4:30 p.m. Thirty years have passed since Maverick lost his flight partner, Goose. Maverick must now face some of the most gut-wrenching aspects of his personal and professional life as he aims to stay in the pilot’s seat for the United States Navy. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Alt-pop group 3OH!3 takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by Air Traffic Controller. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Oh like WOW @ Blue Raven
6 p.m. The Blue Raven favorites bring their reggae/jazz stylings to the outdoor stage. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Monster Truck Nitro Tour
7:30 p.m. See these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action. Intermountain Speedway, 4820 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-630-6574
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Tomorrow
CultureX: The Culture Expo
Various times. This annual festival is a haven of alternative arts with the 4-Ever West Tattoo Fest, Paint Slingers, live music, Capital City Car and Bike Club Show, Pinup Contest, Tattoo Rodeo and more. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne.
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Dino Day." Look up at the museum's “field of dinos” to see how tall (and small) some of your favorite dinosaurs were, explore a tunnel through time, meet experts from Fossil Butte National Monument and check out the brand new Prehistoric Wyoming exhibit. Plus, make dino-themed crafts, and “say cheese” in the photo booth. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Moody's Rock Stop Ribbon Cutting and Block Party
1-5 p.m. Ivan Moody, lead singer of Five Finger Death Punch, is throwing a block party to celebrate the opening of both his gas station and rehab facility in Cheyenne. Features live music and food trucks. Moody's Rock Stop, 901 W. Pershing Blvd.
Tumbleweed Music Festival 2023
2 p.m-midnight. Project Foreigner, a Foreigner tribute band, headlines this mini-festival at 9:30 p.m. The Buzz Brothers Band (7 p.m.), Avenue (4:30 p.m.) and Rusty Chaps (2 p.m.) will also play the festival. Jim Wilkinson performs throughout the day. The Tumbleweed, 4070 I-80 Service Road, Burns. 307-547-3660
Fridays on the Plaza - Extended
5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. R&B singer IYAZ takes the stage for this special "Fridays" performance in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He's joined by Yun of Cali Swag District and Mann. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Ice Wars International
7 p.m. $45-$95. The international ice fighting league will make its U.S. debut in Cheyenne. Similar to hockey fighting, competitors will take to the ice in the Outlaw Saloon for two, one-minute rounds of slugfest. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC's summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Wild Frontier Art." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263