Today
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
10 a.m.-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Dino Day." Look up at the museum's “field of dinos” to see how tall (and small) some of your favorite dinosaurs were, explore a tunnel through time, meet experts from Fossil Butte National Monument and check out the brand new Prehistoric Wyoming exhibit. Plus, make dino-themed crafts, and “say cheese” in the photo booth. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Moody's Rock Stop Ribbon Cutting and Block Party
1-5 p.m. Ivan Moody, lead singer of Five Finger Death Punch, is throwing a block party to celebrate the opening of both his gas station and rehab facility in Cheyenne. Features live music and food trucks. Moody's Rock Stop, 901 W. Pershing Blvd.
Tumbleweed Music Festival 2023
2 p.m-midnight. Project Foreigner, a Foreigner tribute band, headlines this mini-festival at 9:30 p.m. The Buzz Brothers Band (7 p.m.), Avenue (4:30 p.m.) and Rusty Chaps (2 p.m.) will also play the festival. Jim Wilkinson performs throughout the day. The Tumbleweed, 4070 I-80 Service Road, Burns. 307-547-3660
Fridays on the Plaza - Extended
5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. R&B singer IYAZ takes the stage for this special "Fridays" performance in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He's joined by Yun of Cali Swag District and Mann. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Ice Wars International
7 p.m. $45-$95. The international ice fighting league will make its U.S. debut in Cheyenne. Similar to hockey fighting, competitors will take to the ice in the Outlaw Saloon for two, one-minute rounds of slugfest. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
CultureX: The Culture Expo
Various times. This annual festival is a haven of alternative arts with the 4-Ever West Tattoo Fest, Paint Slingers, live music, Capital City Car and Bike Club Show, Pinup Contest, Tattoo Rodeo and more. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne.
Seeking Balance: Artists' Book + Typographic Messages
Through Aug. 21, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. This year, University of Wyoming professor and coffee entrepreneur Kayla Clark welcomes makers ranging from book artists to letterpress printers to writers to graphic designers in assembling works for the annual Laramie County Library System Book Arts Exhibition. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sunday Succulent Special
1-3 p.m. $50. Hosted by interior horticulturist Kimberly Casaceli, you will pick, pot and plant from a variety of succulents to design your own botanical creation. All materials will be provided. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
LCMG Garden Walk
1-5 p.m. Free. A group tour of gardens throughout Cheyenne, including several private residences and the Laramie County Library. Walk begins at 821 Maryland Court. 307-633-4383
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
