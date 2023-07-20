5-9 p.m. Gene Clementson performs a blend of acoustic reggae and folk in this free, bi-monthly show. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Fridays on the Plaza
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Homegrown singer/songwriter Tris Munsick takes the stage with support from Cheyenne’s own Third Rail. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney parking lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC’s summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
