Today
CFD Western Art Show & Sale
9 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 general admission. Western artists from around the United States are featured in this show, which is the most prestigious local exhibit of the year. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Fridays on the Plaza
Opener at 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Free. Homegrown singer/songwriter Tris Munsick takes the stage with support from Cheyenne's own Third Rail. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
7 and 9 p.m. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Tomorrow
FUMC CFD Parade Day Brunch
8-9:45 a.m; 10-11:30 a.m. First United Methodist Church is offering a Grab N’ Go or Stay n’ Snack and have a coffee at the Doppio coffee truck. Choose from breakfast burritos, biscuits & gravy (Stay n’ Snack only), muffins & cinnamon rolls, pie, cookies and more. Cash and cards accepted. Enjoy live music and take a tour to learn the church's history. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-632-1410.
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Michael Lemke: Tactile Ceramics
Through Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lemke, a ceramic artist who teaches at UNC-Greeley, and will have a free show throughout the summer while he conducts workshops in LCCC's summer ceramics class. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Wild Frontier Art." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
